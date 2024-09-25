Russia Boosts Drone Production with Chinese Collaboration Amid Ukraine War

Russia has launched an ambitious drone production venture in China aimed at developing advanced long-range attack drones, according to sources from a European intelligence agency and documents reviewed by Reuters.

IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey, has collaborated with Chinese specialists to develop and flight-test a new drone model called Garpiya-3 (G3) on Chinese soil. Documents reveal Kupol's plans to mass-produce these drones in China for deployment in the Ukraine conflict.

Despite Kupol, Almaz-Antey, and the Russian defense ministry's refusal to comment, China's foreign ministry cited ignorance of such a program, emphasizing Beijing's strict drone export controls. This development has sparked alarm in Western nations, prompting calls for China to cease its support of Russia's military efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)