West Bengal Junior Doctors Protest Withdrawal of Convention Permission

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front on Wednesday accused the state government of revoking permission to hold a convention on September 27. The event was meant to discuss the future actions concerning justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim.

Following an 11-day sit-in at Swasthya Bhawan, the doctors had partially resumed emergency services after talks with the state. However, during a meeting with representatives from 26 medical colleges, the doctors alleged that the government had filed false cases against their supporters and democratic protestors.

Aniket Mahato, a spokesperson for the doctors, criticized the administration's lack of progress in investigating their colleague's rape and murder. The doctors remain resolute in holding their convention and continuing their apolitical movement for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)