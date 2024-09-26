Israel Strengthens Airstrikes in Lebanon Amid Diplomacy Efforts to Prevent War

Israel's intensified airstrikes on Lebanon are laying the groundwork for possible ground operations against Hezbollah militants, Israel's military chief stated on Wednesday. This comes as ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the U.S. and France aim to stave off full-scale war and broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged the potential for all-out war but remained hopeful for a settlement that could transform the region. The strikes on Wednesday have resulted in substantial casualties, with Lebanon's health minister reporting at least 51 fatalities and 223 injuries.

Hezbollah's attempt to strike Mossad's headquarters in Tel Aviv was thwarted as Israel shot down a heavy missile aimed at civilian areas. World leaders are alarmed by the escalating conflict, which runs parallel to Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, as thousands flee their homes in Lebanon.

