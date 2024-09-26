Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin engaged in critical discussions centered on humanitarian issues, according to a statement released by the Russian ministry on Wednesday evening.

Both ministers acknowledged the constructive progress in the Russia-Vatican dialogue, highlighting enhanced relations between church and state and collaborative humanitarian efforts, especially concerning the Ukrainian crisis.

The conversation, which took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York, also delved deep into the geopolitical crisis, which the ministry attributed to the Western countries' anti-Russian policies.

Efforts to address the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia were also a focal point, as Pope Francis's envoy has been actively traveling between Kyiv and Moscow for peace initiatives and the return of the affected children.

However, Ukraine's relationship with the Vatican, strengthened by the presence of approximately 5 million Eastern Rite Catholics in the country, has faced strain due to specific comments made by Pope Francis since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

