Left Menu

Top Diplomatic Talks: Lavrov and Parolin Discuss Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin discussed the humanitarian crisis from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The dialogue covered geopolitical issues and strategies to improve relations between states and churches. Their meeting occurred during the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 05:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 05:29 IST
Top Diplomatic Talks: Lavrov and Parolin Discuss Ukraine

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin engaged in critical discussions centered on humanitarian issues, according to a statement released by the Russian ministry on Wednesday evening.

Both ministers acknowledged the constructive progress in the Russia-Vatican dialogue, highlighting enhanced relations between church and state and collaborative humanitarian efforts, especially concerning the Ukrainian crisis.

The conversation, which took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York, also delved deep into the geopolitical crisis, which the ministry attributed to the Western countries' anti-Russian policies.

Efforts to address the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia were also a focal point, as Pope Francis's envoy has been actively traveling between Kyiv and Moscow for peace initiatives and the return of the affected children.

However, Ukraine's relationship with the Vatican, strengthened by the presence of approximately 5 million Eastern Rite Catholics in the country, has faced strain due to specific comments made by Pope Francis since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024