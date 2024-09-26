Top Financial Stories of the Day

Left Menu

Key financial stories include UK-EU relations reset, Rightmove's rejection of REA's offer, UK government's bid for Harland & Wolff shipyards, Boeing's supply chain issues due to a strike, and OpenAI CTO Mira Murati's departure triggering a leadership shake-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:12 IST
The Financial Times highlights several important stories in the financial sector. Keir Starmer will travel to Brussels next week for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The discussions aim to reset the UK's post-Brexit relationship with the EU.

Meanwhile, Rightmove has declined a third takeover offer from Australian competitor REA Group, describing it as 'unattractive'. The UK government is also in talks with Spanish defense firm Navantia to bid for Harland & Wolff shipyards to prevent job losses at the struggling British shipbuilder.

Boeing is facing production delays as a strike at its key supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, causes a ripple effect through its supply chain. Additionally, OpenAI's CTO Mira Murati is among the latest to leave the AI start-up, leading to a significant leadership shake-up as the company contemplates altering its corporate structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

