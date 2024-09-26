Teen Detained After Fatal Stabbing Incident in Latur

A teenage boy has been detained in Maharashtra's Latur city for allegedly stabbing his uncle to death after a heated argument regarding documents. The incident happened on Wednesday morning near Arvi locality, according to police reports.

The victim, aged 42, visited his sister-in-law's house to collect his Aadhaar card and bank documents. The situation escalated when she denied having the documents and began abusing him.

In the ensuing altercation, the woman's 16-year-old son allegedly stabbed the victim in the back, resulting in fatal injuries. Following a complaint from the victim's wife, both the boy and his mother have been detained and booked under relevant legal provisions. The boy has confessed to the crime, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)