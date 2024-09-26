Odisha Police Unravel Gruesome Murder: Key Suspect Found Dead

In a stunning development, Odisha police found Mukti Ranjan Ray, the prime suspect in the chilling murder of a Bengaluru woman, dead by hanging in Bhadrak district. An official confirmed the discovery on Wednesday, alongside a diary belonging to Ray where he admitted to the ghastly crime.

According to Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli, Ray, a 30-year-old resident of Bhuinpur Village, was the main suspect in the slaying of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi. Following the discovery of Mahalakshmi's dismembered body in her fridge, Ray had reportedly fled back to his village from Bengaluru.

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara had earlier indicated that police teams had been dispatched to Odisha to capture Ray. However, Bhadrak police confirmed that no Karnataka police representatives have yet arrived. The post-mortem was conducted before Ray's body was handed back to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)