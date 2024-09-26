Supreme Court Grants Bail to Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih imposed stringent conditions while granting relief.

The top court had reserved its verdict on August 12 following submissions from both Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and senior advocates Mukul Rohatagi and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Balaji.

The high court, while dismissing Balaji's bail petition, had noted that granting bail in such a case would send a wrong signal and would be against larger public interest.

The court also directed the Principal Special Court in Chennai to dispose of the case within three months, emphasizing that the trial should be conducted on a day-to-day basis as per Supreme Court guidelines.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as transport minister in an earlier AIADMK government.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji, and both a lower court and a local court had previously dismissed his bail petitions.

