E Cape Targets Illegal Occupations with 14-Day Deadline for Lease Applications

The initiative, led by the Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), aims to reclaim hijacked government properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mthatha | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Businesses illegally occupying government-owned properties in Mthatha have been given a 14-day ultimatum to apply for legal leases, as part of Operation Bring Back (OBB). The initiative, led by the Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), aims to reclaim hijacked government properties. This announcement was made by Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala and MEC Siphokazi Lusithi during a visit to the Mthatha CBD.

The DPWI officials handed out eviction orders to several businesses, which currently operate on government premises, including driving schools, salons, hardware stores, and tombstone companies. The Deputy Minister emphasized that the aim is not to shut down legally operating businesses but to ensure that they pay rent to the government, not to illegal landlords.

“Our goal is to stop businesses from paying rent to criminals and ensure they pay the rightful owner, the government,” stated Zikalala, assuring that businesses that comply will be protected.

In the Eastern Cape, 82 properties are under legal proceedings, with 57 eviction orders issued. Of these, 21 cases have been evaluated and are recommended for execution, with a target of completing 36 evictions by the end of the 2024/2025 financial year. All evictions will adhere to legal standards and protect tenant rights.

MEC Lusithi reinforced the importance of the Operation Bring Back initiative, highlighting that illegal occupation of government properties undermines the state's revenue and maintenance capabilities. "We are negotiating with small businesses to regularize their leases, ensuring they are not exploited by bogus landlords and that government assets are safeguarded," she said.

The businesses have until the 14-day deadline to apply for legal leases or face eviction.

 

