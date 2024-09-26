S. P. Singh Baghel Inaugurates National Conference on PESA Act to Enhance Governance in Scheduled Areas

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, inaugurated the National Conference on the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA) today at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. The event, which gathered over 500 participants from ten PESA States, including State Panchayati Raj Ministers, senior officials, and representatives from NGOs, underscores the government's commitment to advancing governance and development in Scheduled Areas throughout India.

Launch of Key ResourcesA significant highlight of the conference was the launch of the PESA – GPDP Portal and Seven Specialized Training Modules aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs). These resources are designed to ensure that the benefits of the PESA Act reach grassroots communities, promoting holistic development in these regions.

Empowering Local GovernanceIn his address, Prof. Baghel emphasized the importance of balancing rights and responsibilities in the effective implementation of PESA. He stated, “Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are committed to making PESA accessible and actionable for residents at the grassroots level.” He highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to empower Gram Sabhas in PESA villages as vibrant platforms for collaboration, essential for achieving effective and holistic development.

The Minister particularly stressed the crucial role of women in the governance process, asserting that their empowerment is vital for the success of PESA in Scheduled Areas. “Adequate funds, infrastructure, and access to better living standards, health, and education are essential for the development of our tribal communities,” he noted.

State Progress and InitiativesThe conference featured addresses from various State Ministers, including Shri Prahlad Singh Patel from Madhya Pradesh and Shri Anirudh Singh from Himachal Pradesh, who discussed their states' progress in implementing PESA. They shared insights on integrating related laws, financial provisions, and initiatives aimed at promoting economic self-reliance while preserving cultural values.

Capacity Building and Future StepsDuring the valedictory session, MoS Shri Durgadas Uikey highlighted the significant advancements made under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in uplifting tribal communities and integrating them into the broader development framework. He expressed hope that the capacity-building efforts initiated by the Ministry would empower PESA Gram Sabhas to effectively understand their rights and responsibilities.

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, emphasized the core spirit of PESA, which seeks to integrate tribal communities into the development mainstream while safeguarding their traditional culture. He mentioned that most PESA States have now formulated their PESA Rules and highlighted the need for comprehensive training for elected representatives and functionaries.

Comprehensive Training Modules

The action-oriented training modules developed under the PESA Act focus on critical areas such as:

Prevention of Land Alienation

Strengthening Gram Sabhas

Control Over Money Lending

Customary Dispute Resolution

Management of Minor Forest Produce and Minor Minerals

These modules aim to empower Gram Sabhas with the necessary guidance to generate and manage their Own Source Revenue (OSR) effectively while preserving their socio-cultural norms.

Collaborative Efforts

NGOs and organizations, including TEER Foundation and Akhil Bharatiya Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA), contributed valuable insights during technical sessions. Discussions focused on strategies for effective PESA implementation, ensuring that economic benefits reach tribal communities, and harmonizing the PESA Act with other relevant laws.

The conference aimed to encourage states like Jharkhand and Odisha to finalize and officially enact their PESA Rules, reinforcing the commitment to robust governance in Scheduled Areas. As a part of ongoing efforts, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has pledged to consider all suggestions received during the conference to accelerate the effective implementation of the PESA Act.