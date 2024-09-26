Left Menu

Advocate Tragically Dies in East Delhi Dumper Accident

A 40-year-old advocate named Mithlesh Chaubey was killed in an accident after being run over by a dumper in East Delhi's Ghazipur area. The incident happened while he was returning home on his motorcycle. The vehicle sped away, and efforts are ongoing to capture the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:52 IST
Advocate Tragically Dies in East Delhi Dumper Accident
Advocate
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old advocate practising at Karkardooma court died after being run over by a dumper in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police on Thursday said.

The accident took place at about 11.30 pm Wednesday when Mithlesh Chaubey was returning to home on his motorcycle.

According to a police officer, his motorcycle was hit by a dumper and he came under its wheels. He died on the spot.

The officer said the driver sped away after the accident.

Commuters passing by informed the local police about the accident and a team was sent to the spot.

Mithlesh's body was taken to a hospital for the post mortem. He is survived by his wife and children who live in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

The errant vehicle was identified in investigation. Efforts are on to nab its driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024