Advocate Tragically Dies in East Delhi Dumper Accident
A 40-year-old advocate named Mithlesh Chaubey was killed in an accident after being run over by a dumper in East Delhi's Ghazipur area. The incident happened while he was returning home on his motorcycle. The vehicle sped away, and efforts are ongoing to capture the driver.
A 40-year-old advocate practising at Karkardooma court died after being run over by a dumper in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police on Thursday said.
The accident took place at about 11.30 pm Wednesday when Mithlesh Chaubey was returning to home on his motorcycle.
According to a police officer, his motorcycle was hit by a dumper and he came under its wheels. He died on the spot.
The officer said the driver sped away after the accident.
Commuters passing by informed the local police about the accident and a team was sent to the spot.
Mithlesh's body was taken to a hospital for the post mortem. He is survived by his wife and children who live in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.
The errant vehicle was identified in investigation. Efforts are on to nab its driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
