Bajrang Dal Protests at Saket Nagar Eatery Over Alleged Meat in Veg Dishes

The food safety department on Thursday collected three food samples from a 'dhaba' in Saket Nagar after Bajrang Dal members protested, alleging that non-vegetarian ingredients were being mixed into vegetarian dishes, according to police sources.

Police said the protest was triggered by complaints against the 'Mama Bhanje' restaurant, where it was asserted that dishes like veg biryani and kebab contained meat.

'Action will only be taken after we receive the forensic examination reports,' stated Additional DCP (South) Manoj Kumar Pandey. He added that police intervened to prevent Bajrang Dal members from taking the law into their hands and assured them of a thorough investigation.

The samples collected by the Food Safety and Drug Administration officials will be sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination. An investigation will proceed if the forensic tests support the claims. No FIR has been registered yet, the officer added.

(With inputs from agencies.)