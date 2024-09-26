International Manhunt for Norwegian-Indian Linked to Hezbollah Pager Sales

Norwegian police have launched an international search for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of pagers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The pagers exploded last week, prompting this urgent action.

Jose, 39, mysteriously disappeared while on a work trip to the United States. Authorities believe he holds crucial information regarding the device supply chain.

Jose is a founder of a Bulgarian company that was reportedly involved in providing the pagers. As the investigation unfolds, international attention continues to grow. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)

