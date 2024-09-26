Escalating Conflict in Lebanon: Latest Strikes and Global Reactions
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified, with recent strikes in Beirut resulting in 28 deaths, including a senior Hezbollah commander. Israel rejects calls for a ceasefire despite pressure from global powers, continuing to target Hezbollah locations and preparing for potential ground invasion. The violence has displaced thousands and raised fears of a regional war.
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated with recent strikes in Beirut killing 28 people and injuring 15, Lebanese authorities reported. Among the casualties was Mohammad Surur, head of one of Hezbollah's air force units, according to security sources.
Israel dismissed international demands for a ceasefire, including appeals from its ally, the United States. Israeli officials declared their resolve to continue military operations until Hezbollah is subdued. This includes conducting airstrikes on Hezbollah facilities and simulating a ground invasion.
Population displacement is rampant in both Lebanon and Israel, as thousands flee the escalating violence. Despite international calls for peace, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to agree to a truce, further deepening the crisis in the region.
