Debate Sparks in Himachal Pradesh Over Street Vendor ID Requirement

The retracted order requiring street vendors to display their credentials has sparked a debate in Himachal Pradesh, a state with over 90% Hindu population. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh initially announced the directive, inspired by a similar move in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the government retracted the decision, which still resonated with many locals. Fruit seller Kartar Thakur expressed concerns about shops being sublet, while vegetable seller Kuldip supported the idea, citing the economic impact of 'outsiders.'

Meanwhile, some vendors, like Quereshi and Seema, voiced fears that the policy would exacerbate Hindu-Muslim tensions. The state has formed a committee to frame a policy for street vendors, awaiting further recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)