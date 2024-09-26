CSIR Celebrates 83rd Foundation Day: Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights Contributions to National Growth and Innovation

At the 83rd Foundation Day ceremony of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) held today at the NASC Complex, Pusa, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh praised CSIR as a national treasure and acknowledged the pivotal role of scientists as changemakers in society.

Celebrating Innovations in Sustainable Development

During his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh congratulated CSIR for positioning India as a global leader in sustainable development through innovations such as green hydrogen technology for clean energy and fostering Agri-based startups. He emphasized that CSIR's support to MSMEs and startups, along with initiatives promoting women in science, is driving economic growth while ensuring that innovation benefits society at large.

Acknowledging Leadership and Support

Expressing gratitude to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the chief guest of the ceremony, Dr. Singh commended his unwavering support for scientific and technical advancements critical to India's development. The Minister noted that the Vice President's presence underscores the importance of nurturing innovation in building a robust national ambition.

CSIR’s Role in Atmanirbhar Bharat

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Dr. Singh remarked that this initiative has given CSIR the impetus to innovate in critical sectors such as healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture. He stated, “With continued support from the Prime Minister, CSIR will continue to play a central role in India’s growth story.” He added that the vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047 will be realized with institutions like CSIR leading changes in indigenization and strategic technologies.

The Importance of the Leadership Conclave

As part of the celebrations, CSIR hosted a unique leadership conclave, bringing together former Director Generals to share their visions and suggestions for CSIR's contributions toward a developed India by 2047. Dr. Singh highlighted the importance of this conclave, stating it offers invaluable insights from stalwarts who have guided CSIR through decades of scientific progress.

Transformative Initiatives

Dr. Singh also discussed the Purple Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir, facilitated by CSIR through the Aroma Mission, which has catalyzed the cultivation of lavender in the region. This initiative has empowered farmers, creating new sources of livelihood and prosperity. “The lavender farming revolution has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a hub for aromatic crops and Agri-based entrepreneurship,” he stated.

Thematic Exhibition for Viksit Bharat

Additionally, the CSIR thematic exhibition for Viksit Bharat, inaugurated by the Vice President, showcased how CSIR’s contributions across various sectors align with India’s national agenda for 2047, emphasizing the importance of scientific innovation in achieving national goals.

In conclusion, the 83rd Foundation Day of CSIR not only celebrated its historical achievements but also charted a path for future contributions toward India’s aspirations for development and sustainability.