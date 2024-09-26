Punjab Police Cracks Down on Child Sexual Abuse Material with Multiple Arrests
The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division has arrested one individual and identified 54 suspects involved in the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The arrests follow a landmark court ruling that classifies viewing and downloading child pornography as offenses under the POCSO Act and the IT Act.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division has taken significant action against the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), arresting one person and identifying 54 suspects. The information was shared by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.
This crackdown follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling that classified the viewing and downloading of child pornography as offenses under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act. CSAM encompasses any content depicting minors sexually, an act that is illegal and harmful to victims.
The arrested individual, named Vijaypal from Fazilka, had been distributing CSAM via Instagram and Telegram. Police have seized electronic devices from suspects and ongoing investigations aim to apprehend more offenders. The operation, coordinated by SP Cybercrime Jashandeep Gill, highlights Punjab's dedication to combating online child abuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sexual Abuse Under POCSO Act
NCPCR Reviews Implementation of Child Support Guidelines under POCSO Act
SC says watching, downloading child pornography are offences under POCSO Act and IT law.
Supreme Court Calls for POCSO Act Amendment to Address Child Exploitation
Supreme Court Urges Parliament to Amend POCSO Act on Child Exploitation Terms