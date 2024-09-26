Punjab Police Cracks Down on Child Sexual Abuse Material with Multiple Arrests

The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division has taken significant action against the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), arresting one person and identifying 54 suspects. The information was shared by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

This crackdown follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling that classified the viewing and downloading of child pornography as offenses under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act. CSAM encompasses any content depicting minors sexually, an act that is illegal and harmful to victims.

The arrested individual, named Vijaypal from Fazilka, had been distributing CSAM via Instagram and Telegram. Police have seized electronic devices from suspects and ongoing investigations aim to apprehend more offenders. The operation, coordinated by SP Cybercrime Jashandeep Gill, highlights Punjab's dedication to combating online child abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)