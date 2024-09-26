Left Menu

U.S. Defense Secretary Pledges Ongoing Support Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to aid Israel militarily, despite global calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Austin warned of a potential all-out war, yet highlighted a diplomatic solution as viable. Israel secured $8.7 billion in U.S. aid for its defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asserted on Thursday that the United States will continue to provide military support to Israel, downplaying the significance of 'red lines.' He cautioned that an all-out conflict between Israel and Hezbollah would be catastrophic.

Despite facing worldwide appeals for a ceasefire with Iran-backed Hezbollah, Israel rejected these calls and proceeded with airstrikes in Lebanon, even defying its most significant ally, the U.S. These developments have raised fears of a broader regional war.

In London, Austin reiterated America's steadfast support for Israel, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions to the crisis. He also revealed that Israel had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the U.S. to bolster its defense capabilities. Austin stressed that avoiding full-scale war lies in the hands of both Israel and Lebanon, urging diplomacy as the swiftest path to peace. He pointed out the importance of returning displaced Israelis to their northern communities, which have been targeted by Hezbollah's cross-border strikes in solidarity with Palestinian militants in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

