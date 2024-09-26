Trump Battles Half-Billion Dollar Real Estate Fraud Judgment in NY Appeal

In a high-stakes legal showdown on Thursday, former U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer sought to overturn a nearly half-billion dollar judgment in a New York state appeals court. The case revolves around allegations of fraudulent real estate business practices, which a judge previously ruled had inflated Trump's net worth, misleading lenders and insurers.

Attorney John Sauer, representing Trump, argued that it would be unfair to levy what he called a "crippling financial penalty" for decades-old financial statements. Sauer contended the case violated the statute of limitations and that no lender or insurer had complained or experienced harm as a result of the allegations.

Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale countered, emphasizing market integrity and the broader implications of fraudulent behavior. With interest accruing, Trump now faces a hefty $478.3 million penalty. This case adds to a roster of legal challenges Trump confronts as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)