Trump Battles Half-Billion Dollar Real Estate Fraud Judgment in NY Appeal

Donald Trump's lawyer argued before a New York appeals court to dismiss a nearly $500 million judgment against the former president, claiming no harm was done to lenders. The civil case involves allegations that Trump inflated his net worth to secure better loan and insurance terms.

Updated: 26-09-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-stakes legal showdown on Thursday, former U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer sought to overturn a nearly half-billion dollar judgment in a New York state appeals court. The case revolves around allegations of fraudulent real estate business practices, which a judge previously ruled had inflated Trump's net worth, misleading lenders and insurers.

Attorney John Sauer, representing Trump, argued that it would be unfair to levy what he called a "crippling financial penalty" for decades-old financial statements. Sauer contended the case violated the statute of limitations and that no lender or insurer had complained or experienced harm as a result of the allegations.

Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale countered, emphasizing market integrity and the broader implications of fraudulent behavior. With interest accruing, Trump now faces a hefty $478.3 million penalty. This case adds to a roster of legal challenges Trump confronts as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election.

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

