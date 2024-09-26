Left Menu

Myanmar Military's Appeal for Peaceful Election Participation Rejected

Myanmar's military invited its armed opponents, including the People's Defence Forces and ethnic rebel groups, to abandon their armed resistance and join the political process in the upcoming general election. The outreach was quickly rejected by the National Unity Government and other armed groups, which denounced the military's proposal as illegitimate and a publicity stunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's ruling military on Thursday extended an unexpected olive branch, urging armed opponents to abandon "terrorism" and participate in next year's general election. This outreach was quickly dismissed.

The junta is engaged in a civil war against the People's Defence Forces and various ethnic minority rebel groups. The military's call was its first attempt at reconciliation since the 2021 coup, asking opponents to leave behind armed resistance and join the political process.

However, the shadow National Unity Government and other militias swiftly rejected the gesture. Ye Myo Hein, senior advisor at the United States Institute of Peace, suggested the military's move was likely aimed at demonstrating an effort for peace, possibly influenced by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

