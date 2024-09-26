Left Menu

Appeals Court Questions Fraud Case Against Trump Over Real Estate Dealings

The Appeals Division showed skepticism towards the civil fraud case against Donald Trump and questioned its legal basis. The case was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and involves penalties over alleged fraudulent real estate business practices. Judges questioned the precedent and necessity of pursuing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An appeals court expressed doubts on Thursday about New York state's civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump. Trump is appealing a $454.2 million judgment concerning allegedly inflated real estate business practices.

The appellate judges appeared concerned about potential overreach by Attorney General Letitia James, questioning the application of the cited law, generally used against fraudsters targeting vulnerable consumers. They focused on whether any damage was done to sophisticated parties involved in Trump's transactions.

Trump's lawyer argued the case was filed too late and financial discrepancies were irrelevant to lenders. Engoron's ruling that Trump exaggerated his net worth threatens his business empire and has further legal implications. Trump, embroiled in various legal battles, claims political motivations behind the cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

