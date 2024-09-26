Bomb Threat at Haji Ali Dargah: Police Register Case and Hunt for Suspect

The Mumbai police have registered a case against a man who called the Haji Ali Dargah Trust office, claiming a bomb was placed at the popular place of worship. The call, made by a man identifying himself as Pawan, occurred on Wednesday evening.

Upon receiving the threat, the Trustees promptly alerted the police, who initiated an immediate investigation. According to the police official, the caller also hurled abuses during the call.

A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Tardeo police station. Authorities are actively working to apprehend the suspect.

