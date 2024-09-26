Left Menu

Israel's Air Force to Halt Iran-Hezbollah Arms Transfers: Air Force Chief

Israel's air force is set to prevent arms transfers from Iran to Hezbollah and is ready to assist ground operations against the Lebanese group. Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar emphasized the importance of stopping the supply from Iran, which boosts Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's confidence.

  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's air force is poised to halt any arms transfers from Iran to Hezbollah, as announced by the force's chief, Major General Tomer Bar, on Thursday. Bar stressed the critical need to disrupt the supply chain from Iran to Lebanon, which bolsters Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"In Lebanon, we're going to prevent any possibility of arms transfers from Iran," Bar stated, highlighting the direct impact of Iranian supplies on Nasrallah's operations.

He added that the air force is aligned with Northern Command preparations for potential ground maneuvers, waiting for an official activation decision. This strategic readiness was communicated to soldiers in a video released by the Israeli military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

