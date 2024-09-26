Left Menu

New Parliament Standing Committees Announced

The Parliament has constituted its standing committees with Bhartruhari Mahtab of BJP as chair of the Finance panel and Shashi Tharoor of Congress leading the External Affairs committee. These committees, which involve members from various parties, monitor the operations of different ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:24 IST
New Parliament Standing Committees Announced
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development on Thursday, the Parliament's standing committees were reconstituted. Bhartruhari Mahtab from the BJP will chair the influential Finance panel, while the Congress's Shashi Tharoor will lead the External Affairs committee.

The department-related standing committees, representing multiple party lines, function as mini parliaments to scrutinize various ministries. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat announced the new committee setups through an official communique.

Among the key appointments: former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh will head the Defence committee, and BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agrawal will chair the Home Affairs panel. Notably, key opposition figures such as Rahul Gandhi have also been assigned significant roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024