Tragic Discovery in Thane West: Woman Found Hanging in Society Premises

An unidentified woman was discovered hanging from a tree in a Thane West housing society. Authorities were notified just after noon, and fire brigade personnel retrieved the body. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report and have initiated further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:42 IST
Tragic Discovery in Thane West: Woman Found Hanging in Society Premises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified woman in her late 30s was found hanging from a tree within a housing society in Thane West on Sunday, a police official reported.

The incident was reported to authorities at 12:02 pm, with the Golden House society on Alameda Road in question.

Fire brigade personnel were responsible for bringing the body down, and police say that a post-mortem report is pending and an investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

