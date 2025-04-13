Tragic Discovery in Thane West: Woman Found Hanging in Society Premises

An unidentified woman in her late 30s was found hanging from a tree within a housing society in Thane West on Sunday, a police official reported.

The incident was reported to authorities at 12:02 pm, with the Golden House society on Alameda Road in question.

Fire brigade personnel were responsible for bringing the body down, and police say that a post-mortem report is pending and an investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)