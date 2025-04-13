Tragic Discovery in Thane West: Woman Found Hanging in Society Premises
An unidentified woman was discovered hanging from a tree in a Thane West housing society. Authorities were notified just after noon, and fire brigade personnel retrieved the body. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report and have initiated further investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:42 IST
- India
An unidentified woman in her late 30s was found hanging from a tree within a housing society in Thane West on Sunday, a police official reported.
The incident was reported to authorities at 12:02 pm, with the Golden House society on Alameda Road in question.
Fire brigade personnel were responsible for bringing the body down, and police say that a post-mortem report is pending and an investigation is in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
