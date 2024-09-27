Left Menu

Four Arrested in Shocking Pune College Rape Case

Two young men and two minors have been detained by Pune police on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl they befriended on social media. The four suspects, who did not know each other, allegedly assaulted the victim at different locations in the city. The crimes came to light during a college session on sexual offences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two young men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested and two minors detained on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl studying in a Pune-based college, police reported on Thursday.

According to the authorities, the four accused did not know each other personally and had encountered the girl separately on social media platforms.

They are alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim at various locations in the city between April and September. The incident was revealed during a college session on sexual offences against children. During the session, a student appeared depressed and confided in counsellors about her 16-year-old friend's torment.

An investigation disclosed that the victim met the four suspects independently on social media and was allegedly raped by each on separate occasions. A woman police officer indicated that videos of the victim were also recorded, leading to the invocation of the IT Act in the case.

The police have filed a case against the accused, including two minors who have been detained, and the other suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation.

The suspects face charges under the IPC, including rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

