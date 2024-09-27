Tensions Escalate Near Guinea's Presidential Palace Amid Gunfire
Late Thursday, shots were fired near the presidential palace in Conakry, Guinea, causing the army to lock down and evacuate the city center. It remains unclear who was responsible. The West African nation, led by a military regime since 2021, has faced criticism for failing to transition back to civilian rule.
- Country:
- Guinea
Late Thursday, gunfire erupted near the presidential palace in Conakry, Guinea's capital, prompting a military lockdown and evacuation of the city center. The identity and motives of the shooters remain unclear.
Local journalist Fode Toure, stationed a few hundred meters from the palace, reported hearing gunshots and witnessing people fleeing in panic. An Associated Press reporter observed heavily armed soldiers patrolling the streets.
Guinea has been under military rule since the ousting of President Alpha Conde in 2021. The leader, Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who orchestrated the coup, has faced criticism for allegedly breaking promises and dissolving the government this February without explanation. ECOWAS has urged a swift return to civilian governance, with elections scheduled for 2025.
