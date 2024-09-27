Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Near Guinea's Presidential Palace Amid Gunfire

Late Thursday, shots were fired near the presidential palace in Conakry, Guinea, causing the army to lock down and evacuate the city center. It remains unclear who was responsible. The West African nation, led by a military regime since 2021, has faced criticism for failing to transition back to civilian rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:44 IST
Tensions Escalate Near Guinea's Presidential Palace Amid Gunfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Late Thursday, gunfire erupted near the presidential palace in Conakry, Guinea's capital, prompting a military lockdown and evacuation of the city center. The identity and motives of the shooters remain unclear.

Local journalist Fode Toure, stationed a few hundred meters from the palace, reported hearing gunshots and witnessing people fleeing in panic. An Associated Press reporter observed heavily armed soldiers patrolling the streets.

Guinea has been under military rule since the ousting of President Alpha Conde in 2021. The leader, Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who orchestrated the coup, has faced criticism for allegedly breaking promises and dissolving the government this February without explanation. ECOWAS has urged a swift return to civilian governance, with elections scheduled for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024