Crisis in the Middle East: Biden's Diplomatic Struggles and the Looming Legacy

The U.S. is facing significant challenges in halting conflicts in Gaza and preventing a broader Middle East war despite intense diplomatic efforts led by President Joe Biden. Analysts question Biden’s strategy, which attempts to balance support for Israel with minimizing civilian casualties. The situation threatens to tarnish Biden's foreign policy legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 03:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire remain stalled after nearly a year of fighting. Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue to attack Red Sea shipping. The Israel-Hezbollah conflict now threatens to flare into an all-out regional war despite intense U.S.-led diplomacy.

With the clock ticking on his administration, U.S. President Joe Biden faces a series of Middle East crises that analysts and diplomats say are likely to defy resolution before he leaves office in January. Biden has struggled over the past year to embrace both Israel's right to self-defense against Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza and Hezbollah while trying to contain civilian casualties and prevent a broader Middle East conflict.

Repeatedly, Biden has faced the shortcomings of that strategy, most recently with Israel's rejection of a U.S.-backed proposal for a 21-day truce. Jonathan Panikoff, a former deputy national intelligence officer, highlighted the limits of U.S. power in the Middle East. Biden's reluctance to leverage U.S. influence over Israel has been apparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

