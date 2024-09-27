Intensifying Conflict: Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Talks Amid Ongoing Strikes

In the midst of escalating tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli and Lebanese teams engaged in discussions about a U.S. ceasefire proposal on Thursday, with further conversations planned. Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the U.S. efforts in mediating the situation.

Despite these talks, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz firmly rejected the idea of a ceasefire in the north. The northern region has witnessed the heaviest bombardments against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in decades. Netanyahu, en route to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, instructed Israeli troops to continue their operations with full force.

Over the past week, Israeli strikes have targeted hundreds of sites in southern and deeper parts of Lebanon, resulting in over 600 casualties. Concurrently, Hezbollah has launched hundreds of rockets at Israel, including an attempted strike on Tel Aviv. The ongoing conflict has displaced tens of thousands, leaving vast areas deserted as both sides grapple with the devastating impact.

