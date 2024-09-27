Left Menu

Intensifying Conflict: Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Talks Amid Ongoing Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported ongoing discussions on a U.S. ceasefire proposal with Lebanon. Despite these talks, Israeli jets continue extensive bombardments against Hezbollah, which has launched numerous attacks on Israel. The conflict has displaced thousands, with Israeli forces focused on returning evacuees to their homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:37 IST
Intensifying Conflict: Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Talks Amid Ongoing Strikes
Represtative Image

In the midst of escalating tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli and Lebanese teams engaged in discussions about a U.S. ceasefire proposal on Thursday, with further conversations planned. Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the U.S. efforts in mediating the situation.

Despite these talks, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz firmly rejected the idea of a ceasefire in the north. The northern region has witnessed the heaviest bombardments against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in decades. Netanyahu, en route to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, instructed Israeli troops to continue their operations with full force.

Over the past week, Israeli strikes have targeted hundreds of sites in southern and deeper parts of Lebanon, resulting in over 600 casualties. Concurrently, Hezbollah has launched hundreds of rockets at Israel, including an attempted strike on Tel Aviv. The ongoing conflict has displaced tens of thousands, leaving vast areas deserted as both sides grapple with the devastating impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024