Devastating Missile Attack in Kryvyi Rih Leaves Dozens Injured

A devastating missile attack by Russia targeted the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, hitting a police department and injuring at least three people, according to Ukraine's state emergency services via the Telegram messaging app.

Emergency services reported that the missile partially destroyed the five-story building of the district department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region. They fear more individuals could still be trapped under the rubble.

The police department mentioned that the missile struck the district headquarters in the morning, also causing damage to nearby private residences.

(With inputs from agencies.)