Left Menu

Majhi Recounts Past Encounter with Police: Calls for Accountability

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi narrated a past incident where he was asked to leave a police station by an inspector, sparking a call for better treatment of citizens by police. He shared this during a collectors’ conference, also recounting similar instances faced by President Droupadi Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:49 IST
Majhi Recounts Past Encounter with Police: Calls for Accountability
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared a personal experience on Friday, recounting an incident where he was disrespectfully asked to leave a police station by an inspector. Majhi's remarks came during the inauguration of a two-day collectors' conference at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The incident, which took place a month before he became Chief Minister, occurred when residents of Raisuan and Gopinathpur panchayats in the Keonjhar constituency protested a drinking water crisis by blocking NH-20. Majhi, then an MLA, went to the police station to raise the issue, only to be told by inspector Trinath Sethi to 'get out' due to the Model Code of Conduct.

Humiliated, Majhi staged a sit-in outside the police station. Reflecting on the incident, he emphasized the need for police stations to treat citizens with respect. He also cited similar instances faced by President Droupadi Murmu, urging officials to foster a culture of respect and accountability within government institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024