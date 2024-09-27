Majhi Recounts Past Encounter with Police: Calls for Accountability

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared a personal experience on Friday, recounting an incident where he was disrespectfully asked to leave a police station by an inspector. Majhi's remarks came during the inauguration of a two-day collectors' conference at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The incident, which took place a month before he became Chief Minister, occurred when residents of Raisuan and Gopinathpur panchayats in the Keonjhar constituency protested a drinking water crisis by blocking NH-20. Majhi, then an MLA, went to the police station to raise the issue, only to be told by inspector Trinath Sethi to 'get out' due to the Model Code of Conduct.

Humiliated, Majhi staged a sit-in outside the police station. Reflecting on the incident, he emphasized the need for police stations to treat citizens with respect. He also cited similar instances faced by President Droupadi Murmu, urging officials to foster a culture of respect and accountability within government institutions.

