Union Minister Accuses Jharkhand Government of Central Fund Misuse

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the JMM-led Jharkhand government of misusing central funds meant for various schemes. He announced a probe into MGNREGA fund utilization and criticized the state's governance, promising reforms and benefits if BJP gains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:58 IST
Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has alleged that the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand has been misusing central funds allocated for various schemes. Speaking at BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Latehar on Friday, Chouhan said a probe will be launched into the irregularities in MGNREGA fund utilization.

The Union Agriculture Minister launched a scathing attack on the current Jharkhand administration, labeling it as a ''paper leak government'' and accusing it of jeopardizing the future of the youth. He highlighted instances of corruption and inefficiency, claiming that no progress is possible in Jharkhand without financial inducements.

Chouhan also pointed to the tragedy during an excise police recruitment drive where sixteen youths died, attributing it to the mismanagement and alleged misrule of the Hemant Soren-led government. He urged voters to remove the current government and promised to double the monthly honorarium for women and provide free solar power if BJP is elected.

