Paul Mashatile Embarks on Working Visit to Ireland and UK to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is conducting a working visit to Ireland today, aiming to strengthen South Africa’s long-standing and warm bilateral relations with the European nation. The visit will focus on enhancing cooperation across various sectors including trade, investment, and innovation.

During his visit, Mashatile will meet with Ireland’s Prime Minister, Simon Harris, to reaffirm the strong diplomatic and political ties established over 30 years ago. South Africa and Ireland share a robust relationship that includes trade, investment, education, science, and gender equality. According to a statement from the Presidency, Ireland has played a significant role in South Africa's development, particularly since the end of apartheid in 1994.

One of the highlights of Mashatile’s visit will be his participation in the South Africa-Ireland Trade and Investment Round Table. This event will provide a platform for discussions with Irish companies already invested in South Africa or those planning to invest in the country. The goal is to further strengthen economic ties between the two nations and create new opportunities for collaboration.

The Deputy President is also expected to speak at the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa, an initiative designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship by connecting the tech ecosystems of both countries. This program aims to build stronger ties between Irish and South African tech startups, encouraging technological exchange and investment in innovation.

Mashatile is accompanied by Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Andrew Whitfield, who will support the discussions around trade and investment.

Following his visit to Ireland, Mashatile will travel to the United Kingdom from Saturday, 29 September to Friday, 4 October 2024. The Deputy President’s agenda in the UK includes positioning South Africa as a prime destination for foreign investment and identifying new trade opportunities, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The UK is one of South Africa’s most important economic partners, especially in the areas of trade, investment, science, and innovation.

In addition to investor engagements, Mashatile will deliver a lecture at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, focusing on South Africa’s upcoming role as President of the G20. His speech will highlight South Africa’s priorities in the G20, including global economic reforms, sustainable development, and climate change mitigation.

The Deputy President is also scheduled to meet with the Duke of Edinburgh and Deputy Prime Minister of the UK, Angela Rayner, in a series of high-level diplomatic discussions aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations between South Africa and the UK.

Accompanying Mashatile to the UK will be several ministers, including International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and other deputy ministers from key government departments.

Both visits are part of South Africa’s broader diplomatic efforts to deepen international partnerships and promote the country’s economic interests on the global stage.