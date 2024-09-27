Left Menu

Delhi Court Decision Looms over Sexual Harassment Case Against Former WFI Chief

A Delhi court is set to decide on November 30 whether to accept the Delhi Police's closure report in a sexual harassment case against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The minor wrestler involved is satisfied with the investigation. The police recommended dropping the POCSO case citing lack of evidence.

A Delhi court is set to determine on November 30 whether to accept the Delhi Police's closure report in a sexual harassment complaint against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case was filed by a minor wrestler.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, initially scheduled to pass the order on Friday, postponed the matter due to the order not being ready.

In a previous in-chamber proceeding, the minor wrestler expressed satisfaction with the police investigation and did not oppose the closure report, according to public prosecutor Atul Srivastava.

The Delhi Police had requested the court to cancel the case, highlighting that the minor wrestler's father admitted to filing a false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh over perceived injustices to his daughter.

While recommending the cancellation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Singh due to lack of corroborative evidence, the police have charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case involving six women wrestlers.

The POCSO Act mandates a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on the sections under which the crime is registered. Despite the closure report, the court must decide whether to accept it or call for further investigation.

Singh has continuously denied the allegations.

