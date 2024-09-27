Left Menu

Tripura DGP Defends Police Amid Law and Order Protests

Amid protests from opposition parties over Tripura's law and order situation, DGP Amitabh Ranjan praised the state police for their efforts. Speaking at a review meeting, Ranjan commended the police for maintaining peace during last year's Durga Puja and elections. Opposition parties, however, dispute this claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:46 IST
Tripura DGP Defends Police Amid Law and Order Protests
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing protests by opposition parties regarding the law and order situation in Tripura, Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan on Friday defended the state police, asserting they were performing commendably.

Addressing journalists following a review meeting in Bishalgarh police station in Sepahijala district, Ranjan expressed his pride in the state police's ability to maintain order despite various challenges. 'My police force is motivated and did a very good job during last year's Durga Puja and elections. They faced the situation boldly. They have kept the situation peaceful, and it will continue,' he stated.

Ranjan further reassured that extensive plans, including patrolling and checking, have been put in place to ensure peaceful celebrations of this year's Durga Puja. Meanwhile, the state Congress and CPI(M) have heightened their protests, alleging a worsening state of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024