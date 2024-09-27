Tripura DGP Defends Police Amid Law and Order Protests

Amid ongoing protests by opposition parties regarding the law and order situation in Tripura, Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan on Friday defended the state police, asserting they were performing commendably.

Addressing journalists following a review meeting in Bishalgarh police station in Sepahijala district, Ranjan expressed his pride in the state police's ability to maintain order despite various challenges. 'My police force is motivated and did a very good job during last year's Durga Puja and elections. They faced the situation boldly. They have kept the situation peaceful, and it will continue,' he stated.

Ranjan further reassured that extensive plans, including patrolling and checking, have been put in place to ensure peaceful celebrations of this year's Durga Puja. Meanwhile, the state Congress and CPI(M) have heightened their protests, alleging a worsening state of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)