Left Menu

Deadly Encounter: Man Fatally Shot After Opening Fire at State Police Barracks

A man was shot dead by troopers after he fired at a State Police barracks in Malta, New York. Using a hunting-style rifle, the suspect opened fire before being engaged and fatally wounded by troopers. The incident posed no ongoing threat to public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malta | Updated: 10-04-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 03:11 IST
Deadly Encounter: Man Fatally Shot After Opening Fire at State Police Barracks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking turn of events, a man was fatally shot by troopers on Wednesday after he initiated gunfire at a State Police barracks in upstate New York, authorities announced.

The suspect, armed with a hunting-style rifle, launched his attack shortly before 2 pm at the Saratoga barracks in Malta, which is situated roughly 30 miles north of Albany, the state's capital. According to a police statement, gunfire erupted outside the barracks.

Upon receiving reports of gunshots, troopers vacated the building and engaged the perpetrator, ultimately fatally wounding him. Police have confirmed that the roads around the area were shut down for a couple of hours as investigations proceeded, but there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025