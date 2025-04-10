Deadly Encounter: Man Fatally Shot After Opening Fire at State Police Barracks

In a shocking turn of events, a man was fatally shot by troopers on Wednesday after he initiated gunfire at a State Police barracks in upstate New York, authorities announced.

The suspect, armed with a hunting-style rifle, launched his attack shortly before 2 pm at the Saratoga barracks in Malta, which is situated roughly 30 miles north of Albany, the state's capital. According to a police statement, gunfire erupted outside the barracks.

Upon receiving reports of gunshots, troopers vacated the building and engaged the perpetrator, ultimately fatally wounding him. Police have confirmed that the roads around the area were shut down for a couple of hours as investigations proceeded, but there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)