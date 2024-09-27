Theft at Telangana Deputy CM Vikramarka's Banjara Hills Residence
A theft allegedly occurred at the residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Banjara Hills. The police suspect a household servant, who is currently missing. A complaint was lodged by the minister’s personal assistant noting the disappearance of money and ornaments. An investigation is ongoing.
A theft allegedly took place at the residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Banjara Hills. Police suspect a household servant to be involved.
Vikramarka, who currently stays at the government's 'Praja Bhavan' in Begumpet, received a complaint from his personal assistant on Thursday. The assistant reported that money and ornaments were missing from the Banjara Hills residence, and the incident is believed to have taken place a couple of days ago.
The servant, responsible for house cleaning and other tasks, is absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. A case of 'theft by servant' has been registered and an investigation is in progress. Several staff members usually stay at the house, police added.
