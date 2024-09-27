Left Menu

Theft at Telangana Deputy CM Vikramarka's Banjara Hills Residence

A theft allegedly occurred at the residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Banjara Hills. The police suspect a household servant, who is currently missing. A complaint was lodged by the minister’s personal assistant noting the disappearance of money and ornaments. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:42 IST
Theft at Telangana Deputy CM Vikramarka's Banjara Hills Residence
theft
  • Country:
  • India

A theft allegedly took place at the residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Banjara Hills. Police suspect a household servant to be involved.

Vikramarka, who currently stays at the government's 'Praja Bhavan' in Begumpet, received a complaint from his personal assistant on Thursday. The assistant reported that money and ornaments were missing from the Banjara Hills residence, and the incident is believed to have taken place a couple of days ago.

The servant, responsible for house cleaning and other tasks, is absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. A case of 'theft by servant' has been registered and an investigation is in progress. Several staff members usually stay at the house, police added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024