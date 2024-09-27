CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report in RG Kar Medical College Trainee Doctor Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is awaiting the final report of a 3D laser mapping to solidify its findings on the location where a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was tortured and killed. The findings are expected to be presented to the Supreme Court on September 30.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is eagerly awaiting the final report of a 3D laser mapping to pinpoint where a trainee doctor was tortured and killed within the emergency ward building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to a senior CBI officer.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officer disclosed that the central agency aims to demonstrate 'deliberate tampering of evidence' through the detailed 3D mapping once the final report is complete.
'The seminar hall is merely a shadow of the actual crime scene, and the 3D mapping has already provided some validation. We expect the final report to further confirm our findings,' the officer said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
