CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report in RG Kar Medical College Trainee Doctor Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is eagerly awaiting the final report of a 3D laser mapping to pinpoint where a trainee doctor was tortured and killed within the emergency ward building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to a senior CBI officer.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officer disclosed that the central agency aims to demonstrate 'deliberate tampering of evidence' through the detailed 3D mapping once the final report is complete.

'The seminar hall is merely a shadow of the actual crime scene, and the 3D mapping has already provided some validation. We expect the final report to further confirm our findings,' the officer said.

