Najwa Petersen's Parole Decision Under Review by Correctional Supervision Board

The decision to grant Najwa Petersen, a convicted murderer serving a 28-year sentence for the orchestrated murder of her husband, popular artist Taliep Petersen, parole has been referred to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board (CSPRB) for further review.

Ministerial Intervention

This referral was initiated by Minister of Correctional Services Dr. Pieter Groenewald under section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act. The minister emphasized the importance of a thorough review process, stating, "The CSPRB is tasked with reviewing the original decision made by the Pollsmoor Correctional Supervision and Parole Board and must confirm or replace it with its own decision."

As a result of this referral, the parole decision, initially set to take effect on November 27, 2024, is now suspended until the CSPRB completes its review.

Concerns Raised by the Victim's Family

The decision to refer the case comes in light of representations made by Taliep Petersen's family, who expressed concerns regarding the handling of the parole application. The department noted that issues surrounding the case of Marius van der Westhuizen have contributed to public scepticism about the parole process.

Minister Groenewald acknowledged the need for enhanced scrutiny: "The discrepancies in Marius van der Westhuizen’s case have led to a lack of public trust. As a result, I am exercising my discretion under the provisions of the Act to ensure that Parole Boards consider all reports comprehensively to prevent future occurrences of such issues."

Next Steps

The CSPRB will now undertake a comprehensive review of the original decision regarding Najwa Petersen’s parole, ensuring that all relevant reports and representations are considered. The outcome of this review will determine whether she will be granted parole or if the original decision will be upheld.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts within the correctional system to maintain public trust and ensure that the parole process is fair and transparent.