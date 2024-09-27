Law Ministry Notifies Anti-Tout Amendment in Advocates Act

The Law Ministry on Friday notified a new law aimed at penalizing touts functioning within court premises.

The central government has set September 30 as the effective date for the provisions of the Advocates (Amendment) Act, 2023, which were passed by Parliament late last year. This law includes the preparation and publication of lists identifying touts.

A tout is defined as an individual who procures legal business from lawyers in exchange for remuneration. However, the law ensures that no individual's name will be listed without the chance to prove their innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)