Left Menu

Law Ministry Notifies Anti-Tout Amendment in Advocates Act

The Law Ministry has notified a new law seeking to penalize touts operating in courts, effective from September 30. The Advocates (Amendment) Act, 2023 mandates the publication of lists of touts, who will have the opportunity to prove their innocence. This legislation also repeals the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:50 IST
Law Ministry Notifies Anti-Tout Amendment in Advocates Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Law Ministry on Friday notified a new law aimed at penalizing touts functioning within court premises.

The central government has set September 30 as the effective date for the provisions of the Advocates (Amendment) Act, 2023, which were passed by Parliament late last year. This law includes the preparation and publication of lists identifying touts.

A tout is defined as an individual who procures legal business from lawyers in exchange for remuneration. However, the law ensures that no individual's name will be listed without the chance to prove their innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024