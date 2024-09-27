Punjab CM Stands with Law Students Amid VC Controversy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday spoke with students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, who are protesting against Vice Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh for alleged inappropriate actions and guaranteed them justice.

Earlier, the Punjab State Women Commission wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding the immediate removal of Singh. The university had reopened on Friday after being closed due to massive student protests.

The controversy erupted following Singh's unannounced inspection of the girls' hostel, where he allegedly violated the privacy of female students. Mann assured that the state government will not tolerate high-handedness and is committed to safeguarding student interests.

