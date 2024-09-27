Left Menu

Punjab CM Stands with Law Students Amid VC Controversy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law justice amid allegations against Vice Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh for inappropriate actions. The Punjab State Women Commission has called for Singh's removal. The controversy followed his unannounced inspection of a girls' hostel, prompting widespread protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:00 IST
Punjab CM Stands with Law Students Amid VC Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday spoke with students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, who are protesting against Vice Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh for alleged inappropriate actions and guaranteed them justice.

Earlier, the Punjab State Women Commission wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding the immediate removal of Singh. The university had reopened on Friday after being closed due to massive student protests.

The controversy erupted following Singh's unannounced inspection of the girls' hostel, where he allegedly violated the privacy of female students. Mann assured that the state government will not tolerate high-handedness and is committed to safeguarding student interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024