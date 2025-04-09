Political Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: AAP MLA's Allegations Stir Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape saw turbulence as Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating attacks on him in response to his outspoken comments, while chastising the National Conference for maintaining silence during the incidents. Malik condemned BJP MLAs, claiming they relied on intimidation tactics reminiscent of a 'mob mentality.'

The contention unfolded after the Legislative Assembly reconvened following a two-hour adjournment, with Malik vocally opposing the alleged assaults. Persistent tensions led to the Assembly being adjourned sine die. Malik aired his grievances about the Assembly's inefficacy, stressing neglected resolutions like alcohol sales near sacred sites and the status of contractual workers.

Malik argued that essential discussions on these matters should have transpired within the Assembly, particularly questioning the BJP's alleged dual standards concerning religion and regional governance. He criticized the National Conference for their inconsistent participation and reflected on past sacrifices made by figures challenging societal norms. Meanwhile, the Assembly witnessed further chaos as the AAP MLA faced backlash over controversial remarks about Hindus, igniting a fierce response from BJP members.

