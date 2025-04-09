BJD Internal Rift Over Waqf Bill Support Sparks Controversy

In the wake of the BJD's controversial stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, internal party tensions have surfaced, particularly concerning its support for the legislation. Party president Naveen Patnaik has convened key meetings to pacify party leaders and ensure a united front.

The internal discord arose when the BJD did not issue a clear directive for the RS voting on the Bill, leading to varied voting behavior among its members. This ambiguity has stirred resentment among party ranks, with accusations pointing towards VK Pandian for encouraging the stance perceived as pro-BJP.

With the Odisha elections around the corner, the young faction of the BJD argues that supporting BJP-aligned policies could jeopardize their electoral chances. They are advocating for Patnaik to discipline those responsible for the internal rift and uphold the party's secular image.

(With inputs from agencies.)