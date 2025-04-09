Left Menu

Imran Khan's Sisters Stand Firm: A Protest of Determination Amidst Controversy

Imran Khan's sisters and PTI workers staged a protest at a wedding hall, demanding to meet him at Adiala Jail, despite being under scrutiny. They voluntarily surrendered, drawing attention to the media, as Punjab ministers refuted claims of arrest and criticized it as a ploy for sympathy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:09 IST
Imran Khan's Sisters Stand Firm: A Protest of Determination Amidst Controversy
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a determined bid to meet their incarcerated brother at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan's sisters joined a protest with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, as reported by ARY News. The protest unfolded at a wedding hall, with twelve members, including key figures like Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Aliya Hamza, voluntarily surrendering to authorities.

Despite an offer from Station House Officer Owais Azim to escort her home, Aleema Khan, one of Imran Khan's sisters, refused to leave until granted a visit with her brother. The insistence on the meeting has cast a spotlight on the PTI's stance and drawn mixed responses from officials.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari dismissed reports of the sisters' arrest, alleging that the whole situation was a strategic 'drama' orchestrated to garner public sympathy for Imran Khan. Bukhari also commented on the conditions of Imran Khan in jail, suggesting that he enjoys more comfort than admitted, while his wife seeks further amenities through legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025