Imran Khan's Sisters Stand Firm: A Protest of Determination Amidst Controversy

In a determined bid to meet their incarcerated brother at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan's sisters joined a protest with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, as reported by ARY News. The protest unfolded at a wedding hall, with twelve members, including key figures like Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Aliya Hamza, voluntarily surrendering to authorities.

Despite an offer from Station House Officer Owais Azim to escort her home, Aleema Khan, one of Imran Khan's sisters, refused to leave until granted a visit with her brother. The insistence on the meeting has cast a spotlight on the PTI's stance and drawn mixed responses from officials.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari dismissed reports of the sisters' arrest, alleging that the whole situation was a strategic 'drama' orchestrated to garner public sympathy for Imran Khan. Bukhari also commented on the conditions of Imran Khan in jail, suggesting that he enjoys more comfort than admitted, while his wife seeks further amenities through legal channels.

