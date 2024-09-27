Left Menu

Duo Sentenced to Death for Brutal Killings in Bahraich

A court in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced two men to death for murdering a woman and her three children from Maharashtra. The accused, Nanku and Salman, lured the victims to Bahraich and committed the crime three years ago. The decision awaits confirmation from the Allahabad High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh has sentenced two men to death for the brutal murder of a woman and her three children from Maharashtra. The incident, which occurred three years ago, involved luring the victims to Bahraich and then killing them.

In the ruling, Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma ordered convicts Nanku and Salman to be hanged until death. This sentence will now be forwarded to the Allahabad High Court for confirmation before it can be carried out.

According to the prosecution, Nanku convinced the victim, Mary Kashi Katrayan, to sell her house under the pretext of marriage. Alongside Salman and a minor accomplice, he devised a plan to kill Katrayan and her children. The bodies were discovered within 24 hours, leading to the arrest and later confession of the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

