Duo Sentenced to Death for Brutal Killings in Bahraich
A court in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced two men to death for murdering a woman and her three children from Maharashtra. The accused, Nanku and Salman, lured the victims to Bahraich and committed the crime three years ago. The decision awaits confirmation from the Allahabad High Court.
- Country:
- India
A court in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh has sentenced two men to death for the brutal murder of a woman and her three children from Maharashtra. The incident, which occurred three years ago, involved luring the victims to Bahraich and then killing them.
In the ruling, Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma ordered convicts Nanku and Salman to be hanged until death. This sentence will now be forwarded to the Allahabad High Court for confirmation before it can be carried out.
According to the prosecution, Nanku convinced the victim, Mary Kashi Katrayan, to sell her house under the pretext of marriage. Alongside Salman and a minor accomplice, he devised a plan to kill Katrayan and her children. The bodies were discovered within 24 hours, leading to the arrest and later confession of the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahraich
- death sentence
- convicts
- Nanku
- Salman
- murder
- Allahabad High Court
- Katrayan
- prosecution
- trial
ALSO READ
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants
Junior Doctors in Kolkata Protest Rape and Murder of Trainee Colleague
Kerala Couple Arrested in Connection with Elderly Woman's Gruesome Murder
Blasphemy Suspect Murdered in Police Custody; Officer Arrested Amid Protests
1984-Anti Sikh riots case: Delhi court frames charges of murder, other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.