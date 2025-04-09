Envy-Driven Murder: A Hotelier's Tragic End

Three individuals have been detained over the abduction and murder of Sagar Chouhan, a hotel owner from Delhi. Police discovered Chouhan's body in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, illuminating a tragic narrative seemingly fueled by professional jealousy.

Apprehended suspects Ankit, Sahil, and Monu, reported to be Chouhan's former colleagues, have admitted to their involvement. They allegedly killed Chouhan after he established a separate venture, which they viewed as a threat. Notably, a fourth suspect, Amit, remains at large.

The police investigation reveals that tensions brewed when Sagar Chouhan ventured into independent business, despite ominous warnings from his former associates. His disappearance initiated a multi-state search, culminating in the grim discovery of his fate. The case continues to unfold as authorities probe deeper into the motives and events.

(With inputs from agencies.)