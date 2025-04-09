Double Tragedy: Mysterious Murders in Agra
The decomposed bodies of a woman and her child were discovered in Agra, raising suspicions of double murder. Police investigations point to Rashid, the missing husband of Shabina, as the prime suspect. Authorities have initiated a search operation to track him, while motives remain unclear.
Tragedy struck in Agra's Jagdishpura as the decomposed remains of a mother and daughter were uncovered, sending shockwaves through the community.
The discovery of Shabina and her daughter Inaya's bodies came after neighbors reported a foul odor, prompting a police intervention.
Authorities suspect Shabina's husband, Rashid, who remains at large, of committing the murders. The search for Rashid continues as investigators probe the motives behind this harrowing crime.
