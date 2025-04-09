Left Menu

Double Tragedy: Mysterious Murders in Agra

The decomposed bodies of a woman and her child were discovered in Agra, raising suspicions of double murder. Police investigations point to Rashid, the missing husband of Shabina, as the prime suspect. Authorities have initiated a search operation to track him, while motives remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Agra's Jagdishpura as the decomposed remains of a mother and daughter were uncovered, sending shockwaves through the community.

The discovery of Shabina and her daughter Inaya's bodies came after neighbors reported a foul odor, prompting a police intervention.

Authorities suspect Shabina's husband, Rashid, who remains at large, of committing the murders. The search for Rashid continues as investigators probe the motives behind this harrowing crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

