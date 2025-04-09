Double Tragedy: Mysterious Murders in Agra

Tragedy struck in Agra's Jagdishpura as the decomposed remains of a mother and daughter were uncovered, sending shockwaves through the community.

The discovery of Shabina and her daughter Inaya's bodies came after neighbors reported a foul odor, prompting a police intervention.

Authorities suspect Shabina's husband, Rashid, who remains at large, of committing the murders. The search for Rashid continues as investigators probe the motives behind this harrowing crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)