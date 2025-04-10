Tragedy Strikes: Army Soldier Shot Dead While Testifying in Murder Case

An army soldier, Vikrant Gurjar, was tragically shot dead while on leave to testify in a murder case in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Gurjar, a 27-year-old resident of Mudikhedi village, was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. He had returned home for a four-day leave with the aim to provide crucial testimony in the murder of his cousin, Rajat, stabbed four years earlier.

His body was found on Thursday morning, with gunshot wounds to the head and chest, after he didn't return from a nighttime walk. The police, yet to receive an official complaint, have started investigating. Senior officers are present in the area to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)