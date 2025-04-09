Nagpur Police Under Scrutiny Amidst Alleged Negligence in Murder Case
A Police Sub-Inspector in Nagpur faced suspension, and five personnel received show-cause notices for neglecting duty linked to a murder case. The issue arose when PSI Dilip Aade did not act following an attack on a victim's home. Arrests were made, prompting city police commissioner intervention.
In a shocking revelation, a Police Sub-Inspector in Nagpur has been suspended while five officers are under investigation for alleged negligence in a murder case. The incident spotlights operational lapses within the force.
PSI Dilip Aade of the Imambada police station did not respond to an attack on Naresh Walde's residence, preceding his murder. The failure of police presence during a critical time has raised serious concerns about protocol adherence.
With two individuals arrested for the crime, the city commissioner has stepped in, mandating a thorough investigation and holding the officers accountable for their actions or inaction.
