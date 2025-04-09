Left Menu

Nagpur Police Under Scrutiny Amidst Alleged Negligence in Murder Case

A Police Sub-Inspector in Nagpur faced suspension, and five personnel received show-cause notices for neglecting duty linked to a murder case. The issue arose when PSI Dilip Aade did not act following an attack on a victim's home. Arrests were made, prompting city police commissioner intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:35 IST
Nagpur Police Under Scrutiny Amidst Alleged Negligence in Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, a Police Sub-Inspector in Nagpur has been suspended while five officers are under investigation for alleged negligence in a murder case. The incident spotlights operational lapses within the force.

PSI Dilip Aade of the Imambada police station did not respond to an attack on Naresh Walde's residence, preceding his murder. The failure of police presence during a critical time has raised serious concerns about protocol adherence.

With two individuals arrested for the crime, the city commissioner has stepped in, mandating a thorough investigation and holding the officers accountable for their actions or inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025