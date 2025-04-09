Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Agra: Hunt for Accused in Jagdishpura Double-Murder Case

Bodies of a woman and her young daughter were found in Agra, suspected to have been killed by the husband who is now missing. Authorities are investigating the double-murder, with a search launched to locate the accused. The motive remains unclear.

The decomposed bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter were discovered wrapped in a blanket inside a locked residence in Agra's Jagdishpura, the police reported on Wednesday.

The discovery, made on Tuesday night, suggests the bodies had been in the house for approximately four to five days. Neighbors, alarmed by a foul odor, notified authorities who promptly responded. Upon arrival, the police forced entry and found the bodies of Shabina and her daughter Inaya.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari stated that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The investigation points to Shabina's husband Rashid, who is now missing, as the suspect. Rashid, who had married Shabina as his second wife, is believed to have committed the murders before escaping. A thorough investigation and search operation are in progress as the motive remains unknown.

